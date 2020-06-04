Covid-19: Lang’ata’s 1824 closed after raunchy party

A city entertainment joint has been forced to close after being put on the spot for breaking the Covid-19 guidelines put by the government.

Club 1824 posted on their Instagram page that it was now closed for renovations.

A video of revellers enjoying themselves at the popular joint has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, revellers are seen having fun freely without any social distancing.

The Ministry of Health had outlined measures to help contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 after it was first reported in the country in March this year.

These include wearing of facemasks at all times while in a public place, washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser as well as social distancing.

In addition, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and restriction of movement in Nairobi and four other counties.

This was meant to stop human interactions at night and also stop infected people from exporting the deadly disease to other counties.

Bars and eateries were also closed. However, eateries were allowed to reopen under strict adherence to the social distancing rules.

Bars and entertainment joints, however, remain closed.