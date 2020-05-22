Covid-19: Kibera now Kagwe’s big headache

The general curve of Covid-19 might be smooth in the country, the same cannot be said for Kibera slums in Nairobi, which reported eight new positive cases on Friday putting it in the red zone, just like Kawangware and Eastleigh.

On Thursday, it reported 13 new cases while on May 19, it had 24 cases, the following day 15.

The government is now mulling locking down the slum following high numbers of cases recorded.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who spoke in Machakos Town, during the maiden briefing outside Nairobi said that the trend was worrying.

“Kibera is worrying as it now has eight cases and we will make a decision on scientific research and in order to the numbers low, Kenyans must adhere to measures as directed by the government,” said Kagwe.

In Nairobi, the cases were recorded in the Estates as follows: Kibra (8), Langata (3), Kamukunji (2), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi East (2), Embakasi South (1), Embakasi West (1), Kasarani (1), Starehe (1) and Roysambu (1).

On Thursday, Kagwe noted that the seven cases in Siaya were also linked to Kibera after some individuals travelled upcountry for the burial of kin, only for all of them to later test positive.

He said the permit on the burial was signed by an unauthorised person, and police respected it allowing the mourners to pass all the roadblocks.

“There is a reason why we lock down areas and institute cessation of movement orders in Nairobi. But people think they are being clever to take a body for burial, which is a case of biting the nose to spite the face. This disease will kill you,” the CS said.