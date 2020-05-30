Covid-19: Kenya’s cases hit 1,888 after 143 more test positive

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has announced that 143 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1, 888.

All the 143 cases are Kenyans with 110 being male and 33 being females.

The youngest is a month-old while the oldest is 88.

The Health CAS noted that a 59-year-old man has died from the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 63.

Some 26 patients were also discharged from hospital after making a full recovery bringing the total number of recoveries to 464.

In terms of distribution in counties Nairobi has 86, Mombasa 25, Uasin Gishu 11, Kiambu 6, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Migori 3, Kajiado 1, Kisii 1, Garisa 1, Isiolo 1, Kericho 1 and Makueni 1.

Kericho County now joins the list of counties affected by Covid-19 bringing the total number of counties to 33.

“Today we have tested 2, 959 samples out of this 143 have tested positive. Which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1, 888. And the level of testing that we have conducted so far is 76, 962 tests,” Dr Aman said.

In Nairobi the cases are distributed as follows: Makadara 45, Kibera 21, Embakasi South 6, Kasarani 5, Ruaraka 3, Westlands 2, Embakasi West 2, Lang’ata 1 and Starehe 1.

The 25 cases in Mombasa are from Likoni with 11, Mvita 9, Jomvu 2, Nyali 2 and Changamwe 1.

In Kiambu, three are from Kabete, Juja 1, Ruiru 1 and Kiamba 1.

Dr Aman asked Kenyans to continue adhering to the prevention guidelines given by the Ministry of Health to help the country beat the virus.