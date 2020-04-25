Covid-19: Kenyan couple stuck in India loses son in road accident

A Kenyan couple that is currently stuck in India due to the Covid-19 lockdown is mourning the death of their son, who was killed in a road accident.

Former Capital FM presenter Laura Lubengo, through Twitter on Thursday, said her cousin travelled to India with her husband, who was receiving cancer treatment but the two have been stuck there after the Asian country was placed under total lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Laura said the couple’s son died in a road accident in Kikuyu.

“My cousin is stuck in India with her husband who was undergoing chemo treatment. As they wait to come home, she has received news of the death of her son in a road crash in Kikuyu.”

My cousin is stuck in India with her husband who was undergoing chemo treatment. As they wait to come home, she has received news of the death of her son in a road crash in Kikuyu. I don’t know. Can’t even imagine that heartbreak. Please say a prayer for her today if you can? 🙏🏾 — Laura Walubengo (@lwalubengo) April 23, 2020

On April 13, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day lockdown to May 5 in an effort to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

So far India has recorded over 24,000 cases of Covid-19 and 780 deaths.

The couple might be able to travel back to the country to mourn and bury their son after the Kenyan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday announced plans to organize a flight to ferry back Kenyans stuck in India.

The mission asked Kenyans who wish to come back home to register with them.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on logistics to arrange for a chartered flight for the evacuation of Kenyans who want to return home at their own cost,” the mission said in a statement.

Last week, Foreign Affairs PS Amb. Macharia Kamau noted that 224 Kenyans are stranded in India after they travelled there to seek treatment together with their family members.