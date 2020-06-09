June 9: Kenya nears 3,000 mark with 127 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 127 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,989.

From the total, 84 are male while 33 are female.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Tuesday said that 124 of the new cases were Kenyans while three are foreigners.

The youngest is a three-week-old baby and the oldest is 72 years old.

Twenty-four people have also been discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to at 873.

Discharging more patients

“We wish to be discharging more patients that we are admitting this, however, is not the case for today because we have discharged 24 people who have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, this brings the total number of discharges to 873,” Dr Aman said.

The distribution of the cases in the counties is as follows; Nairobi 62, Mombasa 34, Busia 14, Machakos 4, Bungoma 3, Kwale 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

In Nairobi, the cases are from Kibra 21, Westlands 14, Ruaraka 12, Kamukunji 5, Langata 4, Dagoretti-North 3, Makadara 1, Embakasi South 1 and Embakasi West 1.

Mvita leads in the number of new infections in Mombasa with 8, followed by Nyali 7, Changamwe 6, Jomvu 6, Kisauni 4 and Likoni 3.

“Sadly we have lost another three more patients to the disease bringing the tally of fatalities to 88,” Dr Aman said.

With patients who have recovered from the disease being discharged on a daily basis, Dr Aman urged Kenyans to refrain from stigmatising them and instead welcome them back to the community.