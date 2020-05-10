Covid-19: Kenya cases rise to 672 as 23 more test positive

Kenya’s coronavirus tally has risen to 672 after 23 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

During a Sunday press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the number of recoveries rose to 239 after 32 patients were discharged from hospital.

QUARANTINE

Of the new cases, 12 are from Mombasa, six from Mandera, four from Nairobi and one from Kajiado. Three of the cases were from quarantine facilities. He said 32,097 samples have been tested.

In Nairobi, the four cases are from Umoja (two), and one each from Komarock and Pipeline estates. The 12 cases from Mombasa are distributed as follows: Kisauni (two) Likoni (two) while eight were from Mvita.

From Mandera, Mandera East had three cases, while Elwak, Mandera North and Mandera West had one case each. In Kajiado, the one case was from Saina Estate.

In terms of age, the cases range between one year and nine months for the youngest, and 80 years old for the oldest.

TRUCK DRIVERS

To curb the spread of the virus, all truck drivers have been directed to undergo mandatory tests 48 hours before starting their journey.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala commended frontline health workers for helping the country regain its footing, adding that the hospitality sector had been hard hit by the pandemic.

“We want to gradually open the hospitality sector because it is the worst hit by the pandemic. The hospitality sector must find a mechanism of policing themselves because if anything goes wrong they will be blamed for spreading the virus among Kenyans,” Mr Balala said.

He appealed to the Muslim community to observe the measures put in place by the Health ministry to tame the spread of the virus. “When you break your fast don’t mingle, feasting as a group must stop,” he said.