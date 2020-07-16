Join our Telegram Channel
Covid-19 is real, Sonko warns Kenyans after senior City Hall official’s death

By Amina Wako July 16th, 2020 1 min read

A senior official at City Hall who died after testing positive for Covid-19 was laid to rest on Wednesday in Narok County.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the county official succumbed to the deadly disease on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Governor Sonko asked members of the public to be cautious as Covid-19 was real.

“Let us be cautious Coronavirus is real,” Sonko said in his post.

The county boss also sent a message of encouragement to the bereaved family.

“May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace. We are praying for his family during this difficult moment,” Sonko said.

The country has so far recorded 11,252 positive cases of Coronavirus with the numbers, according to the Ministry of Health, expected to rise.

