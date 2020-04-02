Covid-19: Idris Elba and wife Sabrina provide update after 14 days

British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have completed the 14-day coronavirus incubation period.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, the actor, 47, said he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre are “doing OK” and are still asymptomatic.

Elba explained why he and his wife could not go home to London; they are currently in New Mexico.

“We have passed the quarantine period, but we are a little bit stuck in limbo. We can’t get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we are OK, and we are so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

He also encouraged everyone worried about the virus to stay calm.

“I hope you guys are keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked. Take it from me, man. I thought I was going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic, but thankfully I came through, and so can you,” he said.

Idris ended his message with a “big shoutout” to those working on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Just a big shoutout to everyone that’s helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people that are doing their thing, you lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated.