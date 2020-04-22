Covid-19: Govt bans movement into and out of Mandera County – VIDEO

Mandera County will from 7pm tonight join the list of regions to be put under partial lockdown after the government restricted movement into and out of the county.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the government reached the decision following the geographical location of the county, which has two neighbouring countries.

The restriction of movement by air and road will take effect from tonight and will last for a period of 21 days.

“Today we have looked at the unfolding situation in Mandera county, so far the county has eight cases, the latest being two cases of urban refugees,” Mr Kagwe said.

He added: “Now this is a dangerous situation because as you are all aware Mandera is a corner county with neighbours on two sides. And it is also affected by travel from other parts of the country. Therefore as part of the containment measures the government has today directed restriction of movements into and out of Mandera county.”

Earlier this month, 32 people admitted at a quarantine facility in the county mysteriously disappeared, causing alarm.

CS Kagwe also noted with displeasure cases of persons in quarantine in Mandera bribing their way out of the facilities.