Covid-19: govt alarmed by spike in teenage pregnancies, domestic abuse

The Ministry of Health has raised concern over increasing cases of domestic abuse and teenage pregnancies during the partial lockdown in the past three months.

Health CAS Mary Mwangangi, while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, explained that the increase in these cases was linked to the stay-home directive issued by the government so as to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Learning institutions and selected places of work have remained closed for months with the government keen to maintain the social distancing guidelines.

There is a nationwide curfew that commences at 9pm every day. Previously, it started at 7pm.

This has resulted in children, parents, and neighbours remaining indoors for an unprecedented longer period.

“The information we have is that these (vices) are a global challenge,” explained Mwangangi.

“The data provided was inaccurate but one teenage pregnancy is one too many. On this one, we have law enforcers working on that so that those committing the offences get to pay for it. Counselling to the affected is another option.”

Mwangangi adds that Kenyans returning home from abroad should provide proof of testing and negative results of coronavirus in form of a clearance certificate from the country of origin.