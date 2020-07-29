Covid-19 death toll rises to 311 after 12 more patients succumb to virus





The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country has risen to 311 after 12 more patients succumbed to the disease.

At the same time, 544 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,125. Of this number, 340 are male and 204 are female.

RECOVERIES

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe the new cases are from 5,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the country’s cumulative total tests to 289,759.

Meanwhile, 113 patients have recovered from the virus and had been discharged from various facilities.

Mr Kagwe noted that the cold weather that is presently being experienced in the country is a contributing factor fuelling the recent spike in virus cases, and has urged people to avoid congregating.

“It is possible the weather is also part of the reason Covid-19 figures are going up. It is the flu season,” Kagwe said.

The CS was speaking at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi.

ALCOHOL BAN

Kagwe reiterated that the sale of alcohol in eateries remains banned because it deters the social distancing measures aimed at combating the spread of the virus.

He urged Kenyans to take responsibility for their own health by not congregating and adhering to other control measures.

“Wengine walikuwa wamezoea pombe sana. Sema asante kwa Mungu ameleta mambo ambayo itakuzuia kwenda bar. Pesa ungetumia kwa pombe, nunulia bibi na watoto zawadi, angalia nyumba yako. Hata mimi nilikuwa nafurahia Kagwe special, lakini sasa hapana… We must also stay alive… You save me, I save you..,” Kagwe said.

The CS thanked health workers for a job well done during the crisis, but also sounded a warning to rogue medics who are not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

He further noted that 634 health workers have tested positive but added that the figure is still low compared to numbers reported globally.