Covid-19 cases in Kenyan jump to 700 as 28 more test positive

Kenya’s coronavirus tally has risen to 700 after 28 people tested positive in the last 24 hours after testing 841 samples.

During a Monday press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that the number of affected counties keeps increasing.

AFFECTED COUNTIES

“It is inevitable that all counties will record a case or two. We need to be able to manage this response,” Dr Aman said.

The cases were distributed in five counties with Mombasa reporting 10, Kajiado had nine, while Nairobi reported seven and two from Wajir.

So far 19 counties have registered positive cases out of the 47.

The CAS said that 12 people had been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 251.

“On a positive note, we have discharged 12 people from hospital today. We thank our healthcare workers for this. We have also lost one patient in Nairobi,” he said.

TRUCK DRIVERS

He said that all the nine cases in Kajiado are Kenyan truck drivers and were tested at Namanga.

“We tested Tanzanian drivers intending to enter Kenya and five of them were positive therefore it is a Tanzanian issue,” he added.

He requested Kenyans to be their brothers’ keepers and move together in this fight in order to overcome it.

“We need to stop the importation of the disease from other areas so we are urging the communities along the borders to keep a keen eye and report any movements they see across the borders,” said the CAS.

Dr Aman said the government’s priority is to limit community spread.

DEATH TOLL

He urged Kenyans to report to nearby hospitals to make sure they are assisted before the symptoms worsen.

“We want to encourage Kenyans not to fear health facilities, they are safe. Seek the care you need,” he said.

The CAS said the increasing deaths in Mombasa is a concern.

“Most of the deaths are people who are aged with underlying health issues. We discourage people from keeping the sick at home,” he said.

According to Aman, those tested are categorised into three, from contact tracing, those in quarantine and targeted testing.

“We are guided by mapping and patterns. Testing of entire population not possible in any country.”