Covid-19 cases in Kenya near 1000 as 25 more test positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 912 after 25 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said tests were done on 1,139 samples which comprised 23 males and two females with the youngest being a 22-year-old and the oldest being 50 years old.

NO DEATHS

On a positive note, the government said 22 people were discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries to 336.

No death was reported and cumulatively the tally remains at 50.

So far, 44,851 people have been tested in the country.

The CAS said of the new cases, 23 are Kenyans while two are Somali nationals.

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kiambu (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta (2), Garissa (2) and Meru (1).

“Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa are new counties to be infected with the disease, bringing to 23 the number of counties that are now affected by the disease,” said Dr Aman.

TRUCK DRIVERS

The CAS urged residents of areas where there is a restricted movement to continue observing containment measures.

“Go to facilities to seek for treatment. We have put in place prevention measures to ensure the facilities are safe,” said the CAS.

Social distancing, washing hands and masks has been proven to be effective and so residents are urged to adhere.

He urged Kenyans to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

“Today’s Covid-19 figures demonstrate that the disease is still within our midst and the infection curve is yet to flatten. We, therefore, urge Kenyans to continue observing the measures advocated for to keep us safe,” he said.

Dr Aman also announced that there are 53 truck drivers who had tested positive for Covid-19 at the various points of entry on Kenya-Tanzania border.

They included 51 Tanzanians and two Burundi nationals all of whom were referred back to Tanzania.