Covid-19: CAF rejects FKF request to move Harambee Stars matches

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appeared to turn down the government and Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) request to reschedule Harambee Stars matches owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the continental football body confirmed that no continental competitions would be rescheduled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Alternatively, the Cairo-based body explained it would consider some teams playing their matches behind closed doors.

“Caf wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world, in particular, the African continent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), no African country to date has been declared high risk,” the Caf statement reads.

“Consequently, Caf has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, Caf has been informed the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contract to find solutions on a case by case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.”

Harambee Stars are set to face Comoros in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match doubleheader in Nairobi and Moroni on March 25 and 31 respectively.

But FKF president Nick Mwendwa announced earlier in the week he had requested Caf to postpone that game in line with the government’s directive to ban international meetings consisting more than 15-people for a month.

Besides, the Sports PS Joe Okudo has also banned the travel of all Kenyan sports teams for international assignments for a month.