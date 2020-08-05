Covid-19: 10 Kenyan medics have paid ultimate price

Nurses in protective gear at Mbagathi Hospital during the launch of an isolation and treatment centre for the new coronavirus dubbed Covid-19. PHOTO | FILE

A total of 10 healthcare workers have died as a result of Covid-19 complications, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth, on Wednesday, said that cumulatively, 723 have contracted the deadly virus.

Dr Amoth said that healthcare workers are in the frontline and therefore are exposed to the disease.

“We have done capacity-building, we have done training and we continue to re-sensitise them,” Dr Amoth said.

Healthcare workers, he says, can also get infected with coronavirus outside their place of work.

“…healthcare workers are also part of a community, it does not mean that when you are a doctor you can only get infected in hospital facilities,” he added.

In terms of gender for the infected medics, 385 are male while 338 are female.

“One healthcare worker infected is already one too many and we will continue to ensure availability of PPE’s proper capacity building to shield healthcare workers because they are our last arsenal in the fight against this pandemic,” he went on.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on his part, asked counties to address the plight of the medics.

“This is like losing soldiers in a war… We urge county governments to listen to murmurs, concerns from healthcare workers with a view of addressing them,” he said.