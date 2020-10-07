Court wants statement from Uhuru, Raila in leaked CCTV footage case

Janet Magoma Ayonga and Patrick Rading Ambogo at the Milimani Law Courts on June 17, 2020 where they were charged with intentionally and without authorization intercepting a security CCTV footage capturing the head of state’s entourage along Kenyatta avenue on June 2, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Janet Magoma Ayonga and Patrick Rading Ambogo at the Milimani Law Courts on June 17, 2020 where they were charged with intentionally and without authorization intercepting a security CCTV footage capturing the head of state’s entourage along Kenyatta avenue on June 2, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





A Nairobi court has directed the prosecution in the case against two Sarova Stanley Hotel contractors charged with leaking a CCTV footage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga touring Nairobi’s CBD to supply the defense with statements from the two leaders.

While issuing the orders on Tuesday, trial magistrate Bernard Ochoi further directed the case be mentioned on October 29, 2020 for the court to give directions on the CCTV footage.

The court had on July 2, ordered the investigating officer in the case to record statements from the Head of State and the former Prime Minister, who were listed as complainants in the cybercrime case of the incident that took place in June this year.

The accused Ms Janet Magoma Ayonga, a CCTV controller contracted at the hotel, and Mr Patrick Rading Ambogo, a security supervisor, were charged with the offence of unauthorized interception of computer data contrary to section 17(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.

THE CHARGES

The two were charged with jointly intentionally and without authorization intercepted a security CCTV footage capturing the Head of State’s entourage along Kenyatta Avenue.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 or bond of Sh30,000 each on June 17, 2020.

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari and Apollo Mboya, the two accused asked that the President and Mr Odinga record statements on the matter.

Mr Omari said in a bid to prove the video which went viral, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, are required to state whether they are the ones who were featured in the video.

The charge, on conviction, carries a fine of Sh10 million or a jail term of not more than five years or both.