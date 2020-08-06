Court summons man who smashed window at Wetangula’s party offices





The Kibera Law Courts has summoned a man who allegedly destroyed a window valued at Sh23,000 window at Ford Kenya Party’s offices in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Lazarus Bireti, who is out on police bail, has been directed to appear before the court on Wednesday next week.

The suspect is to be charged with malicious damage to property at the offices of the party which is led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

He is accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging one office window at the party’s headquarters along Olendume road in Lavington on July 27, 2020.

Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani almost forfeited his police bail before she noticed that his bail receipt had indicated he was to appear before the court on August 3, 2020 although his file was taken to court on Wednesday.

The magistrate had nearly issued a warrant of arrest before she saw the anomaly on the dates.

Bireti was allegedly caught in the act after officers from Kilimani Police Station who were on patrol were alerted of the commotion at the offices by Jogoo House where officers manning CCTV cameras spotted Bireti and his accomplices causing a scene at the offices.

Only Bireti was arrested as the rest took off when they saw the police moving in.