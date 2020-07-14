Court orders Tecra’s boyfriend to undergo mental examination before taking plea

The late Tecra Muingai’s boyfriend Omar Lali will undergo a mental assessment to determine his fitness to stand trial, the High Court in Garsen has ordered.

Justice Roselyn Korir on Tuesday directed the suspect in the death of the Keroche heiress undergo a mental examination at the Garissa Referral Hospital before he takes the plea.

Lali who currently is remanded at the Garsen Police station will appear before the court on Thursday to take plea over murder charges against him as ruled by the Lamu law courts principal magistrate Allan Temba via a video link on Monday.

Lali remains the key suspect in the death of the late Tecra Muigai.

Following her death, Lali was arrested by police on suspicion that he had pushed Ms Muigai to her death.

There were reports that the two had been in an argument before Tecra fell, claims Lali’s lawyer disputed.

Detectives probing the matter reportedly picked inconsistencies with Lali’s account of how the deceased met her untimely death.

A court in May had rejected an application to continue holding Mr Lali in detention despite an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Lali was released on 27 May on an Sh300, 000 bond and two sureties provided by his mother and brother-in-law but was arrested on Monday for appearance in court on Tuesday for the plea taking.

Tecra died on May 2, 2020, at a private house in Shella, Lamu Island after she fell inside a house she had been staying with Mr Lali.