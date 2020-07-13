Court orders for the arrest of army man wanted for defiling 16-year-old girl

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga has ordered the officer in charge of Kenya Defence Forces’ Kahawa barracks to arrest and present a soldier wanted for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The officer is required to present Private Abednego Motanya Mauti before the court on July 27.

Nyaga issued the order after Constable Daniel Toya of Dandora Police Station sought a warrant of arrest, citing frustration of his efforts to arrest the soldier.

“Efforts to trace him (Mauti) have been unfruitful since I have written to the army to produce the accused person but not much has been done,” Toya said in an affidavit.

The matter was reported at Mowlem Police Post on June 6, 2020 and Toya told the court that he wrote to the Ministry of Defence on June 25 and later visited the Department of Defence (DoD) Headquarters on June 29.

But he said the DoD referred him to Embakasi Garrison where the military police are based but there too he did not get any help.