Court orders charcoal burner to plant trees for 3 months – VIDEO

By Joseph Ndunda August 18th, 2020 1 min read

A man who pleaded guilty to charges of destroying Ngong Forest after he was found making charcoal inside the forest will plant trees at the state forest for three months as the penalty.

Stephen Songoro was handed the three months non-custodial sentence by chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts.

He will report to the Kenya Forestry Service [KFS] station in the forest for the period where he will be assigned planting trees to replace those he had destroyed.

Songoro admitted charges of making charcoal in a state forest contrary to the Forest and Conservation Management Act of 2016.

Songoro was arrested inside the forest on August 17 while making charcoal in a kiln near the Kenya Scouts offices without a permit or license from the KFS chief conservation and management officer.

KFS officers who arrested him recovered a hand saw, a spade and a sack half-filled with charcoal.

All the items were presented before the court as exhibits.

