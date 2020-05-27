Court frees late Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend on Sh300K bond

Late Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend Omar Lali has been released on a Sh300,000 bond after the court declined an application to continue holding him.

His release follows the expiry of the 21-day pre-trial detention of Lali. It expired on Tuesday.

An application was filed before the Lamu court by the DCI and DPP to have Lali spend seven more days in custody.

In a court session held via video link, Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba noted that the suspect had been cooperative during the three times he was needed at the crime scene.

Further, the Magistrate noted that with the lapse of the 21 days, the DPP had not yet decided on what crime to charge him with.

The court argued that the pending phone extraction and the pending toxicology report is not a process that requires Lali to be in custody further.

Lali, according to the court, did not pose any threat to the witnesses or the community.

“Lali has no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he actually doesn’t know who they are. The court will, therefore, fix the bond terms on Wednesday at 2.30pm once Lali proves by documents his fixed abode,” said Mr Temba.

Tecra, who died on May 2, suffered a head injury, according to the autopsy report.

She was flown to Nairobi Hospital after she fell from a flight of stairs at a private house in Shella, Lamu where she was staying with Lali.

She was laid to rest on May 16 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The last born daughter of the Keroche Breweries Chairman Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja was until her death the Strategy and Innovations Directors at Keroche Breweries.