Court extends orders suspending Mary Wambui’s appointment

The Employment and Labour Relations court has extended orders suspending the appointment of Mary Wambui to the National Employment Authority.

This is after Wambui, through her lawyer, told Justice Stephen Radido that she has not been served with court papers.

Justice Radido ordered the petitioner, Kenya Young Parliamentarian Association to serve Wambui with court papers ahead of the next mention on November 14.

Last month the same court temporarily suspended the appointment of the former Member of Parliament Othaya pending hearing and determination of the petition.

The petitioner, Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, through their lawyers Mwenje & Karanja Co. Advocates, had argued that Wambui is not qualified for appointment as Chairperson as per provisions of Section 10 (2) of the National Employment Authority Act.

The act provides that one should have at least seven years’ experience in Human Resource Management or its equivalent.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is the Chairman of KYPA, had instructed the KYPA lawyers to challenge Wambui’s appointment.

Sakaja said the appointment was unconstitutional and went against the vision of the institution.

“I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as the vision carrier and chairperson of the NEA,” Sakaja said.