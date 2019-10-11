Court detains two cops, KNH nurse over Sh6m Eastleigh robbery

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Friday obtained orders to detain two police officers including a detective and a nurse at the Kenyatta National Hospitals linked to the Sh 6 million Eastleigh robbery.

The suspects include policeman Simon Mwaniki of Kayole police station and detective Kelvin Marangu Muthamia attached tio Kasarani police station’s DCI offices and KNH’s Martin Mbae Kithinji.

They are accused of robbing businessmen Abdulahi Hussein Yusuf and Mohamed Hussein Mohamed on the night of October 4-5.

SEVEN DAYS

Detective Abddirizak Ahmed was granted orders by a Makadara law court to hold them for seven days.

Ahmed said Mwaniki and Kithinji are in possession of part of the money stolen from two traders and which is in process of being recovered.

He said Mwaniki and Muthamia were armed and deployed within their areas of jurisdiction for undercover duties but left their areas and crossed to Eastleigh which is in Starehe sub county command where they committed the robbery.

The detective said he wants time to cross-check the information given by the three suspects and five other police officers in custody during interrogation.

Mwaniki was arrested in Ruiru on Wednesday and police found fake $8,800, Sh 29,000 and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition.

Detectives also found two bullet proof jackets in his house in Kayole.