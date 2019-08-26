Couple arrested for assaulting and injuring census officials

A couple is being held at Kisumu Central Police Station for allegedly attacking a chief and a village elder who had accompanied census officers at their house in Obunga slums.

The man, identified as Richard Ochieng, allegedly bit the fingers of a village elder while his wife hit the area assistant chief with a piece of brick, injuring his thigh on Sunday Evening.

On Saturday, according to acting Kanyakwar Chief Maurice Ojwang, the couple had chased away the enumerators thus were never counted.

The Saturday incident prompted the chief to accompany the enumerators on Sunday, alongside police officers.

The chief says the woman started wailing immediately she saw the census officials causing a commotion before she called her husband who was not at home at the time.

When her husband arrived, he also started shouting and as police attempted to handcuff him, he severely bit the village elder’s fingers.