County official survives grisly road accident which claims his passenger’s life – VIDEO

The mangled wreckage of the vehicle belonging to Murang'a County Executive Committee member in charge of water Paul Macharia which was involved in a road accident along Kenol-Murang'a road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Murang’a County Executive Committee member in charge of water Paul Macharia on Sunday morning narrowly escaped death in a road accident along Kenol-Murang’a road which left one person dead.

The county official was rushed to the Murang’a Level five Hospital where doctors are attending to him.

The car he was driving is reported to have hit a tree by the roadside at Kaharati area after he lost control of the vehicle.

According to Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua, Macharia was driving to Murang’a and had one passenger when the accident occurred.

BLACK SPOT

The CEC, Kinyua said, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, hitting a tree from the passenger’s side of the car.

The passenger is reported to have died on the spot from the impact, while the CEC was left with a broken leg.

The police boss noted that the area has become a black spot as motorists are tempted to speed due to the clearness of the stretch.

About two weeks ago, a few meters from the scene of Sunday’s accident, three people died in another road accident involving a matatu and bus belong to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture at Technology (JKUAT).

Kinyua said their are plans to erect rumble stripes on the black spot to discourage motorists from speeding.