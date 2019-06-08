Cotu boss Atwoli turns into a video vixen at 70





Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has turned into a video vixen by featuring in a newly released music video by Congolese musician and song writer Nyboma.

The new lingala song, ‘Atwoli Mwana Nzambe’, also features scenes from Atwoli’s birthday party.

The veteran trade unionist turned 70 this week.

Atwoli is immaculately dressed in the video in an African attire and headgear.

He is seen eating a piece of the birthday cake while dancing to the a song sang in his honour.

Atwoli flew Nyboma to the country to perform at Uhuru Park during the Labour day celebrations.

Nyboma Mwan’dido, often simply Nyboma, is a prominent Congolese singer who has featured in several outstanding bands including Orchestre Lipua Lipua, Orchestre Les Kamale, Les Quatre Etoiles, and Kekele, in addition to performing and recording as a solo artist.

His biggest hit ‘Double Double’ was recorded in 1981 after he had formed a new band named Les Kamale.