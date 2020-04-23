Coronvirus: 5 Kenyan truck drivers test positive in Uganda

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi has singled out truck drivers as being among the most vulnerable in contracting the novel coronavirus.

Five Kenyan drivers have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda after undergoing mandatory testing at the Busia and Malaba border.

“They (truck drivers) are among those on the frontline. They should regularly wash their hands and sanitize.”

Matatu drivers, journalists and health personnel are also considered to be at great risk.

In her press briefing on Thursday, Dr Mwangangi also urged Kenyans not to consider quarantine as a punishment.

“It takes 5-6 days for the coronavirus to start showing effects and 14 days for one to get infected. That is why we need to ensure that those we consider to be at risk of infection are placed under quarantine.

Kenya has so far reported 320 coronavirus cases.