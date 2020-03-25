Coronavirus: Uhuru orders dusk to dawn curfew starting Friday – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered dusk to dawn curfew begging Friday as part of government’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

President Kenyatta said Kenyans should stay indoors between 7pm and 5am. Only those offering critical or essential services will be excluded from the curfew, he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a daily dusk to dawn curfew effective Friday, March, 25.

The curfew will run between 7pm and 5am.

“This will be in effect to limit the spread of the virus,” he said on Wednesday evening.

President Kenyatta was speaking at Statehouse on Wednesday when he announced three more positive cases of coronavirus raising the country’s tally to 28.

He further said one patient in the country had fully recovered from the virus.

The directive by President Kenyatta comes as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Effective Friday 27th March 2020, a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am, shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” he said.

Essentials services include medical professionals and health workers, National Security, Administration and Coordination officers, Public Health and Sanitization Officers in the County Governments, licensed pharmacies and drug stores, licensed broadcasters and media houses and Kenya Power.

Others are food dealers distributors, wholesalers and transporters of farm produce, licensed supermarkets, mini markets and hyper markets, licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants, licensed telecommunication operators and service providers, licensed banks, financial institutions and payment financial services, fire brigade and other emergency response services and licensed security firms.

More to follow