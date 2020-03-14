Coronavirus: Tuskys supermarket warns Kenyans against panic shopping

Tuskys Supermarket warned Kenyans against panic purchases, even as it assured its customers that their shops will be fully stocked with essential commodities and prices will not be hiked amid panic buying over coronavirus fears.

The supermarket experienced a traffic spike in their branches across the city following the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the country announced by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday.

In a statement, Tuskys Group Chief Executive Officer Dan Githua said the supermarket has engaged its suppliers and received commitments that they shall continue to receive the necessary supplies at the standard price.

Githua also assured that they have enough in-country stocks and manufacturing capacity to service local demand.

“Tusker Mattresses Limited the operators of Tuskys supermarket has this afternoon noticed a shop floor traffic spike primarily arising from COVID-19 related panic shopping. As a responsible corporate citizen we wish to assure the public that the panic is unnecessary.

“We have engaged with our suppliers and received firm commitments that we shall continue receiving the necessary supplies at the standard price,” Githua explained.

The supermarket chain dispelled fears that commodity prices may be hiked soon or stocks of essential commodities run out as Kenyans continue engaging in panic shopping after the first coronavirus case was reported in Kenya.