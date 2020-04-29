Coronavirus: StanChart closes 8 branches in Nairobi

Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday announced that it will close eight branches in Nairobi for three months in a bid to minimise the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email to its customers on Tuesday, April 28, the bank said the closure of the branches will not interrupt services.

The branches that will be temporarily closed are Koinanage, Harambee Avenue, Ruaraka/Garden City, T-Mall, Two Rivers Mall, Upperhill, JKIA and Maritime.

The closure takes effect on May 1, 2020.

Customers have been urged to seek services at branches within their proximity at Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, Thika Road Mall, Muthaiga, Galleria Mall, Yaya Centre, Industrial Area/Sameer Park and Treasury Square.

The bank noted that most of the services customers seek at the branches are already available online including, making payments, account management, insurance and investment.

“Please be assured that there will be no interruption to your banking as we have branches within proximity as well as our robust online and mobile platforms allowing you 24/7 banking anytime, anywhere,” the email read in part.