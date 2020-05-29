Coronavirus shocker: Health ministry can’t trace 140 positive people

The government on Friday gave a shock admission that it was unable to trace 140 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth lamented that the 140 who tested positive in the ongoing mass testing had given wrong contact information.

“This is a critical group of people who gave us wrong contacts and eventually the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” Dr Amoth said.

However, he did not divulge where they are located or when they were tested.

He added that at the same time, 130 positive cases were being managed from home with follow-up from the health workers.

This comes just days after the government said it had been left frustrated by individuals who gave false personal details while testing for Covid-19.

Giving wrong contact details

Health chief administrative secretary Rashid Aman said some people were deliberately giving wrong contact details and can therefore not be traced after the tests.

Dr Aman emphasised on the importance of giving correct information to assist in contact tracing.

“We have noted a disturbing behaviour and a dangerous one at that. It pertains to persons giving false contacts during targeted testing. We have talked about this in the last two briefings and I want to reiterate that it is important to give accurate information. Because it is only through this contact tracing is possible,” Dr Aman said.

“Providing wrong information means such individuals are continuing to spread the virus to their loved ones, friends and the community.”

On Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned Covid-19 patients not to engage in a cat and mouse chase with the government, after being put in isolation.

The CS was responding to claims that a man in Thika seen to have been exhibiting Covid-19 like symptoms is at large.

The Health CS challenged all Kenyans to be their brother’s keepers and report anyone who is sick and could be having coronavirus and refusing to get help.

“Serikali iko na mkono mrefu itakutafuta tuu pale ulipo kwa hivyo wewe rudi, nenda kea daktari, nenda isolation and you will be fine and we will pray for you even if you are a sinner,” Mr Kagwe explained.