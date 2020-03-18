Coronavirus: School director arrested for failing to close school

A school proprietor in Karatina, Nyeri County, has been arrested after she failed to comply with the presidential directive on the closure of all schools following the coronavirus pandemic.

Martha Wangai, the proprietor of Beracha Academy, is currently before the Mathira security committee after her school remained operational despite being a day school.

According to the Sub County Education Director Lucy Mbae, 19 Class Eight pupils were in school when the raid happened on Wednesday.

“There were 19 pupils all in class eight and they were wearing home clothes when we found them, ” she said.

Ms Mbae said that the headteacher escaped leaving the pupils on their own.

“The pupils then directed us to the director of the school,” she added.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that all schools be closed effective Monday for the day schools and Wednesday for the boarding schools.

Universities and tertiary institution are expected to close by Friday.

The pupils have been detained at the education sub-county offices as they await their parents to pick them.

“We will release the pupils to their parents so that we can educate the parents on the need to take the measures, ” she added.