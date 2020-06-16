Coronavirus: restaurants now to close at 7:30pm

The government has extended the operating hours of restaurants.

Consequently, restaurants will be allowed to operate up until 7:30pm. The restaurants were first required to close at 4pm and later 5pm.

But bars and entertainment spots remain closed until further notice.

“We have consulted on this matter with restaurant owners,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

“These new closing times will allow workers to get home before the curfew hours. Each restaurant should have thermometers, washing points, sanitizers in strategic areas. Customers should wear masks. All restaurant workers should wear masks.”

Kagwe added that the workers will not have to take another test before 14 days of the first test unless they have been exposed.

Restaurants, which do not strictly adhere to these laid down procedures will have their licences revoked permanently.

The government appears to be easing up regulations on the gathering of people despite the increased coronavirus cases.