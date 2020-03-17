Coronavirus: Pwani Oil cuts soap, cooking oil prices by five percent

Kenyan manufacturer Pwani Oil has reduced the prices of some of its edible oil and soap products by five percent so as to encourage consumers to take protective measures against the coronavirus disease.

The company on Tuesday announced that the prices of its soap products Diva, Sawa and Detrex had been reduced to encourage regular washing of hands among Kenyans.

It further said that their Fresh Fri Garlic brand of cooking oil had also been reduced by the same margin.

In a statement, Rajul Malde, Pwani Oil Commercial Director said that as a business that cares for the well-being of their consumers, they were alive to the serious health challenge posed by the spread of the coronavirus globally.

“We believe we all should play our part, no matter how small, to during this distressing time,” he added.

The move comes in the wake of sharp demand for essential consumer goods with prices also going up soon after the government announced the first case of coronavirus in Kenya on March 13, 2020.

This saw the Competition Authority of Kenya issue a stern warning to manufacturers and retailers against hiking the prices of goods in response to panic-buying in supermarkets and other outlets.