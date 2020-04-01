Coronavirus now in Burundi

Burundi is the latest African country to announce that two of its citizens have tested positive for coronavirus.

Health minister Thadee Ndikumana said on Tuesday that two patients aged 42 and 56 had tested positive.

“Both are Burundian nationals who had travelled to Rwanda and Dubai respectively and are being hospitalised at Bumerec hospital in Bujumbura,” the health minister told a news conference.

Thus, Burundi becomes the 49th country in Africa to have a coronavirus patient.

The five coronavirus-free countries on the continent as of Tuesday are Sao Tome Principe, Comoros, South Sudan, Lesotho and Malawi.