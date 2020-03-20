Coronavirus: Firms resort to home deliveries

Tuskys Supermarket has partnered with logistics firm Sendy to deliver shopping to customers at their doorstep as a way of curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

“The move will see Tuskys customers make purchases of groceries from the comfort of their homes and have them delivered to their doorsteps, hence avoiding the crowded areas,” Tusky’s said.

Sendy is a logistics startup that offers services for e-commerce, enterprise, and freight delivery. It currently has offices in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Java House is also encouraging its customers to make use of its e-commerce platform to limit movements during this time.

Java House said it has partnered with Uber Eats, Jumia Food, and Glovo to deliver orders.

“We will limit seating space in all our branches to adhere to the recommended one meter apart social distancing. We, therefore, urge our esteemed customers to make use of our effective e-commerce platform to place orders,’’ Java House said.

Nation Media Group has also offered to deliver newspapers to readers to their doorsteps.

Globally, Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 people for full time and part-time positions across the United States after the outbreak of coronavirus caused a surge in online shopping as people avoid the crowded place.

“We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfilment centres and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public,” Amazon said on Monday.