Coronavirus: England-based Ayub Timbe takes pay cut

Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe and his teammates at Reading have agreed to defer their monthly wages for May, June, and July so as to help the English Championship club cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second-tier club, currently ranked 14th on the 24-team league standings, which confirmed the move.

“The Covid-19 crisis continues to inflict widespread disruption to football, business, and normal everyday life throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and our club, like all others, is striving to successfully navigate its way through the implications this virus is having on our operation,” read the club statement.

“Members of our first-team squad have recognized the severe impact this crisis is making within the world of football and have offered to defer a significant percentage of their monthly wage for the next three months.”

The Championship side has been in negotiation with its players since Mid-April to see that their stars followed Chief Executive Nigel Howe, manager Mark Bowen, and assistant manager Eddie Niedzwiecki who volunteered to defer a percentage of their wages for a similar period.

Timbe and his teammates returned to training this week after the British government relaxed lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The 27-year-old is on loan at Reading from China’s Beijing Renhe and has in the past confirmed he is hoping to turn the move permanent.