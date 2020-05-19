Coronavirus confirmed cases jump to 963 after 51 fresh cases

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has shot up sharply towards the 1,000 mark after 51 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the new cases now bring the total confirmed cases of the virus in Kenya to 963, amid concerns over more cross border infections.

Kagwe said the new infections were confirmed out of 1,933 samples tested by health officials in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 51 new cases, 32 are male and 19 are female.

However the number of recoveries from the coronavirus has also gone up with 22 people being discharged from hospital bringing the total number to 358.

The CS also revealed that the number of fatalities from the new virus has remained at 50 even as he raised alarm over more Covid-19 patients dying at home.

The youngest virus patient is aged 2 while the oldest is 63.

“We have tested 46,784 samples in Kenya since we first reported the disease in the country, the positive cases are heading towards the 1,000 figure,” Mr Kagwe said.

He added: “We have recovered 358 and therefore the active cases of persons who are still within our care are 555, and out of this we have no one on oxygen or ventilator,” he added.

The Health CS said that so far 23 counties have reported cases of coronavirus patients meaning the disease is spreading rapidly within communities.

The youth, he noted, continued to be the ones heavily carrying the load as they lead in the number of persons infected with Covid-19.

“Age groups mainly infected is between the ages of 20 to 39 years. Men continue to lead in the number of infections accounting for 62 percent of the total,” he added.