Coronavirus: Bungling officials send rapid response team after presser

The National Emergency Response Committee on COVID19 is on the spot over presumed laxity after it emerged that a rapid response team was sent to Ongata Rongai well after CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that a patient who has tested positive for the virus lived there.

Critics cast doubts on the “speed” with which the government is handling the Corona Virus menace.

The patient who is quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital arrived in Kenya on March 5 from US via UK and travelled to her rural home in Kitale in Trans Nzoia county through Nairobi – Nakuru – Eldoret – Kitale highway where she remained until March 9 when she returned to Nairobi.

Health officials in Trans Nzoia county are on high alert after the disclosure that the Coro patient visited and lived there.

She has been living in Rongai. Kagwe on Friday announced the patient was confirmed to have the deadly virus on Thursday evening.

Later, the team announced that a rapid response team had been dispatched to Rongai to trace all persons who have been in contact with her.

The Ministry is expected to recruit additional medical personnel on contract after the National Security Council directed the contracting of the officers.