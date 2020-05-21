Cops arrested after suspect linked to their colleague’s disappearance escapes

Three police officers from Kamukunji Police Station have been arrested in connection with escape of a Ugandan suspect held at the station on suspicion of kidnapping and possibly killing a missing officer.

The three, Corporal Vacity Kimeres, and Constables Stephen Auko and Elias Koome, are awaiting charges of aiding escape of a suspect.

MISSING POLICE OFFICER

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the station narrowed down to them after reviewing the CCTV footage which identified them as culpable for the escape of Martin Wasike.

“It is crystal clear that the trio deliberately and without permission released the suspect on the morning of May 13, 2020 at around 5:05am,” a source at the police station said on Wednesday.

The three will be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts.

Wasike was being held alongside two others over the disappearance of Police Constable Abel Misati.

ESCAPE FROM POLICE STATION

He had been charged last week alongside the two other suspects with kidnapping Misati in January with intention to kill him.

The three suspects were charged after they were allegedly found with suspected stolen property.

Wasike disappeared from the police station a day after he was charged.

Kamukunji Police Station commander Samir Yunus was also summoned by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to explain disappearance of Wasike.

He said he suspected his officers released Wasike erroneously and the DCI hours later confirmed his suspicion.