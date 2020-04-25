Cop who killed man in a miraa kiosk in Mathare to face murder charge

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has concluded investigations into the murder of a 26-year-old man who was shot dead by a police officer in Mathare on April 13.

The DCI has forwarded investigations file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions after recommending murder charges against police constable Beckam Osoro of Muthaiga police station.

Osoro had been arrested alongside police constable Joseph Mwendwa attached to Kamukunji police station and Harrison Mwanza, who owns the kiosk where Reuben Karani Kirinya was shot.

They were chewing miraa at the kiosk in Matahre Area 4 at around 3am when Kirinya was shot on the chest. He later succumbed to injuries.

And detective corporal Robert Mburu of Pangani DCI offices said after investigations, he found no evidence to charge Mwendwa and Mwanza.

The two will be the prosecution witnesses against Osoro. Osoro surrendered to Starehe DCI offices hours after the shooting incident and was booked in cells.

He also handed over the Ceska pistol he used to kill Kirinya. Osoro was on night patrol and took off after shooting Kirinya.

DCI recovered a spent cartridge and a bullet head from the scene of the shooting.

Mburu asked Makadara senior principal magistrate to allow him to hold Osoro for seven days awaiting the directions from the ODPP. Osoro will remain in custody at the Pangani police station.