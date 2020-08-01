Cop who had run in with Sonko takes over in Nairobi





Nairobi and Coast regions will be under new police commanders following changes made by Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua.

Current Coast region commander Rashid Yakub has taken over from Philip Ndolo in Nairobi, while Kiganjo Police Training College Deputy Commandant Gabriel Musau heads to Coast Regional as the new police boss.

The changes announced on Saturday will see Ndolo posted to Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri as the deputy commandant.

In December 2019 Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was accused of assaulting Yakub while resisting arrest at Ikanga airstrip in Voi over an Sh357 million garbage tender.

Yakub filed assault charges against the governor but he later dropped them.

The changes come amid chaos witnessed at City Hall, which insiders say may have prompted the decision to effect the changes.

After the chaos, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai visited City Hall and said a police station would be set up at the county headquarters.

“We will have a police post which will be run by officers here. This will ensure that the county.