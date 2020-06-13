Cop stabs civilian during fight over woman

A police officer was on Friday arrested for stabbing a civilian in Kapsoit, Kericho County after differing over a woman.

Paul Kipkorir, a police constable attached to Kipsigon Police Station in Bungoma County, is accused of stabbing Patrick Kiptoo, 30, who is a guard at Capital Enterprises.

A police report filed at Polpoat Kapsoit in Kericho County on OB number 16/11/06/2020 revealed that the two started arguing after the officer asked Mr Kiptoo about the whereabouts of a woman called Mercy.

“The two argued about the whereabouts of a lady called Mercy. Members of the public managed to separate the two, but the watchman had already been stabbed by a sharp object on the right side of the chest by the officer,” the OB statement read in part.

The guard was rushed to Kericho nursing hospital while the officer was nabbed as investigations continue.