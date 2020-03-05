Cop jailed for 20 years for shooting and injuring student

A police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and injuring a student.

According to IPOA, the officer Police Corporal Edward Wanyonyi Makokha was attached to Benane Kenya police post in Garissa county while the victim was a form four student at Benane Secondary school in the same county.

The incident happened on September 25, 2014.

The student was shot while outside a kiosk at Benane township and IPOA immediately opened investigations.

“The Authority interviewed and recorded statements from 12 witnesses including police officers. We further collected and analyzed forensic evidence,” IPOA said on Thursday.

After the investigations, IPOA forwarded the file to the director of Public Prosecution with a recommendation that the office is charged with attempted murder.

The police officer was arraigned on October 29,2015, after the DPP reviewed the file from IPOA.

The court in Garissa sentenced corporal Makokha to serve 20 years in jail on March 4, 2020.