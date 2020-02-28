Cop in Mama Lucy shooting saga to spend more time in custody

The policeman who is suspected to have shot dead a bodaboda rider at the Mama Lucy Hospital on February 18 will remain in custody for an additional eight days after the court extended his detention.

Detective constable Laban Kalama successfully sought extension of custodial orders against Administration Police Service’s Zaddock Ochuka Oyieka.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga on Friday directed Oyieka to be presented before the court on Friday, March 6 or earlier if he will not have been charged with murder at the high court.

Kalama said there is only one key witness in Korogocho slums who has not recorded a statement with the police while the other statements were being typeset.

The detective said he has visited the hospital he took the suspect for treatment for a mental assessment and attended the postmortem of the deceased rider Daniel Mburu Wangari that was done on Thursday.

Kalama said he will take the file to the office of the director of public prosecutions for review and advisory, which takes three days.

“When you came here, you asked for 14 days. I was suspecting you would go and slumber but I now commend your work,” Nyaga said.

Kalama said Mburu was shot during a confrontation between riders and police officers within the hospital’s compound. He was rushed to the hospital’s emergency section where he died.