Cop arrested with police attires

A police officer was on Friday afternoon arrested after he was found in possession of police attires.

David Odhiambo police number 235135 was arrested after the attires were found in his home in Mihang’o area.

According to a police report filed at Kayole Police Station, Mr Odhiambo was found in possession of 18 maroon Administrative Police belts, one pair of handcuffs, six jungle hats, four AP jungle jackets, one sleeping bag, seven pairs of jungle trousers, 14 CPL chevrons.

Other items that were also found in his possession include; two jungle belts, two white belts, two pairs of jungle boots, one maroon Lanyard, two national flags, one AP flag and five adapters.

It remains unclear how the items were in his possession and investigations into the matter have been launched.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that the officer is under interdiction. He is based at Tana River County and is answering to charges against him at Malindi Law Courts,” read the statement in part. The police arrested him alongside a civilian identified as Vincent Oloo Ogada.

ATTEMPTED TO ESCAPE

The duo will be charged for being in possession of government stores and the police officer will also face an extra charge for harming Ms Catherine Mbithe Opiyo, 24.

Kayole Sub-County Police Commander Wilson Kosgei told Nairobi News that the suspect had attempted to escape by driving off but police intercepted him.

“As officers we are only issued with 3 pairs of uniform. How can one officer have more than that?” he pondered.

Mito had been posted to Tana River County but was serving interdiction prior to his arrest.

“The DCI detectives and my office received tip off from members of the public at around 10am that there was information they wanted to share with me at Mihang’o. When we got there, they gave me information that made us raid Mito’s home,” added Kosgei.

The police boss said the suspect, who is locked up at Kayole police station, is linked to several crimes reported in the area and has a pending criminal case in court.