Cop arrested for issuing motorist with fake Sh20K cash bail receipt

A policeman was arrested for receiving Sh20,000 cash bail from a motorist he had arrested along Limuru Road then issued him with a fake receipt.

Constable Mohamed Sirat was busted while counting the money at his house. The money was seized as exhibit against him.

Sirat had arrested Michael Mboya claiming he had committed a traffic offence.

Mboya did not have cash and Sirat escorted him to a bank at Village Market where he withdrew and handed the cash to him.

The policeman then told Mboya to appear at Milimani law courts on March 24 but indicated at the back of the fake receipt, “not to go to court forgiven”.

Mboya reported the matter at Gigiri police station after he doubted the receipt upon reading Sirat’s directions, and officers from the station led by the station’s boss traced Sirat.

“He was arrested, exhibit recovered and positively identified by the complainant. The police document that was issued as fake cash bail was also recovered and kept as exhibit,” police reports stated.

Sirat was placed in cells awaiting investigations and subsequent charges.