Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Cop among 4 suspected robbers shot dead in Ruaka

By Amina Wako November 23rd, 2019 1 min read

A police officer was among two suspected armed robbers who were on Friday evening shot dead in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The officer identified as Daniel Etiang of service number 236975 and a man who has been identified as Galgalo Hussein, a taxi driver, were shot dead when police officers ambushed them as they were planning to commit a robbery at Ruaka Court Yard.

Related Stories

Authorities say that the four were targeting to rob a house where two Nigerians live when the officers ambushed them leading to a deadly shootout.

COURT YARD

“Kiambaa officers acting on a tip off that there was robbery with violence incident that was to take place at Ruaka court yard complex building in a house resided by two Nigerian nationals officers intercepted the robbers just within the compound of the said complex as they were taking position,” said police in a statement.

Two other robbers police said managed to escape with gunshots wounds and a manhunt had been launched for them.

Recovered from the felled suspected robbers was a Jericho pistol serial number 43368733 which had 10 rounds of ammunition.

Police also towed a car of registration number KCU 926L -which they suspect was used by the robbers- to Kiambaa police station.

The incident comes at a time when the police service is keen on dealing with increased crime which is being propelled by officers.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Vanessa Mdee opens up about dating Rotimi