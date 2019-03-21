Cook accused of sodomising boys on the run as orphanage is closed -VIDEO

A signboard to Martyrs of Uganda Children's Home in Machakos where the incidents of sodomy reportedly happened. PHOTO | COURTESY

Operations at the Martyrs of Uganda Children’s home in Machakos have been suspended after a court ordered for its immediate closure.

The court’s decision comes in the wake of allegations that nine boys were repeatedly sodomised by a cook at the institution.

Machakos County Children’s Department obtained the court order on Wednesday and proceeded to close down the orphanage run by the Catholic Church.

Of the nine boys, five have so far been reunited with the families, while rest were taken to the Machakos Rescue Centre and Remand Home.

The cook, identified as Katuku Mutuku, is still at large.

According to one of the victims, Mutuku would lure his victims with food and once inside the kitchen, he would sodomise them and threaten to not give them food if they mentioned it to anyone.

The children’s home houses 39 boys aged between 13 and 14 years.

Nine of them are believed to have had been repeatedly sodomised for nearly three years.

The sodomy allegations emerged in February this year after one of boys reported that he had been sodomised by the cook.

Mutuku has worked at the orphanage for about 10 years and is also an alumni of the facility.

The case will be mention on Wednesday next week.