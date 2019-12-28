Convict commits suicide in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at the Embu GK Main Prison allegedly committed suicide at the facility on Christmas Day.

The deceased, Silas Kirimi Ntimwamba, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Meru court over his involvement in a robbery with violence incident in Kangate village.

He was serving his sentence at Meru Main Prison from 2013 to 2016 when he was transferred to Embu Main Prison.

According to Henry Ochieng, the Embu Prison boss, the convict hanged himself using his clothes.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News the deceased had differed with another inmate before the incident.

The source also revealed that Mr Ntimwamba had bad temper whenever he had disagreement with fellow inmates leading to solitary confinement.

The body of the victim was spotted by fellow inmates, who reported the matter to authorities.

County police commander Daniel Rukunga said they had launched investigations into the incident. The body was moved to the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.